Police appear to recover body from Wabash River near Biddle Island

Oct. 14—Authorities appeared to recover a body from the Wabash River near Biddle Island on Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to an area off Dizardie Street on Biddle Island around 4:30 p.m. Vehicles from the Logansport Police Department and Cass County Sheriff's Department were present, as well as a vehicle from the Cass County Coroner's Office.

More police vehicles were gathered at the dead end of East Wabash Avenue on the other side of the river. Several police officers were circled around something on the bank of the river, and more were scanning the wooded areas on Biddle Island.

The police operation remained active as of 7 p.m. and no information has been released.