Police apprehend alleged truck thief

Oct. 16—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Monday after he allegedly stole a vehicle on Mechanic Street, then led pursuing authorities on a high-speed chase through the city's North End.

Jacob Rene Garcia, 48, was eventually apprehended in South End after he broke into one Arch Street residence and attempted to enter another, Cumberland Police said. He was being held Monday evening at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing on charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, theft, assault, reckless endangerment, destruction of property, trespassing, fourth-degree burglary, attempted fourth-degree burglary and third-degree burglary.

Police said the Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was stolen outside a store in the 200 block of North Mechanic around noon while the owner was in the business. Shortly thereafter, the truck was spotted traveling the wrong direction on North Mechanic, but attempts by police to stop the truck were discontinued because the pursuit was deemed dangerous.

Minutes later, an Allegany County Sheriff's Office deputy found the unoccupied truck near Grand Avenue and First Street. As additional police officers arrived, they found Garcia, who was allegedly attempting to break into another vehicle. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Garcia also faces traffic charges, including reckless driving, aggressive driving, fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license.