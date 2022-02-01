Police apprehend armed Bovill man Friday after 12-hour standoff

Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Moscow, Idaho
·2 min read

Feb. 1—Local police agencies spent nearly 12 hours responding to an armed suicidal man Friday in Bovill before apprehending him safely.

Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles said Monday the incident started when one of his deputies performed a welfare check Friday morning at a residence on the 400 block of Second Avenue.

A man in the home, 47-year-old Bradly Winans, pointed a firearm at the deputy and Winans' friend, who had requested the welfare check.

The Latah County Regional SWAT team and the Idaho State Police SWAT responded to the scene, and the children at the nearby Bovill Elementary School were transported to Deary for their safety. Residents in nearby homes also evacuated, Skiles said.

Skiles said after multiple attempts from the police to call and text Winans, he refused to leave the home. Police eventually gassed the home, went inside and apprehended Winans. Skiles said Winans was not holding his firearm when the police entered.

The situation was resolved around 11:30 p.m., Skiles said.

Winans was transported to Gritman Medical Center and given an evaluation before being transported to Latah County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault for pointing a weapon at his friend and the deputy.

"The Latah County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the members of the regional SWAT team and the ISP SWAT team, Idaho Fish and Game, Deary Ambulance and Bovill Fire for their assistance in this situation," the Sheriff's Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Additionally, this situation could not have been resolved without the patience and help from the citizens of Bovill."

Skiles told the Daily News on Monday that this was the best-case scenario for this type of incident because no one was seriously hurt.

"It was a good outcome," he said. "I feel really good about it."

