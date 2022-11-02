Police apprehend escaped inmate

Nov. 2—A Rio Arriba County jail inmate escaped custody for less than an hour Tuesday while being transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for a procedure.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said inmate Troy Martinez asked to use the restroom while en route to the hospital. Jail staff tried to accommodate him by pulling over, Ríos said.

Ríos said Martinez attempted to get a handcuff key from one of the transport officers, though he did not know if he was able to do so. However, he said Martinez was able to remove restraints from one of his wrists.

Martinez fled at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, and was found about 50 minutes later in an arroyo off U.S. 84/285 in the vicinity of Feather Catcher Road, Ríos said. He added Martinez was apprehended by Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies and Pueblo of Pojoaque police.

Martinez was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Oct. 25, according to the facility's online records. He was arrested the previous day after failing to show up to court proceedings related to 2019 shoplifting offenses, according to a warrant for his arrest filed in First Judicial District Court on April 15.