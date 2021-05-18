Police apprehend man wanted for questioning in Penn Township double homicide, other incidents

May 18—Less than two hours after identifying a North Huntingdon man wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of two people in Penn Township, he was taken into custody near his home Monday.

Victor Steban, 53, was apprehended about 12:40 p.m. near his North Thompson Lane home, which was damaged in a suspicious fire Saturday, state Trooper Stephen Limani confirmed.

Traffic was backed up westbound along Route 30 into Hempfield as township police and troopers set up a perimeter around North Thompson Lane near the Sheetz store after receiving a tip. The road remains closed as authorities are searching a package that Steban was carrying when he was taken into custody after he was seen running along Route 30.

"We want to speak with him. We had three separate shootings in south Hempfield and Sewickley townships over the weekend and we've developed information that he's a suspect," Limani said at a morning news conference.

North Huntingdon police Chief Robert Rizzo said township officers were searching for Steban, who was called "armed and dangerous" since the fire at 11 p.m. Saturday damaged his home. He said the fire has not been ruled an arson, but they did find weapons in his home and charged him with illegal possession of firearms.

Steban is a convicted felon. Authorities said he is also wanted for questioning in connections with a car explosion along the 1100 block of Clay Pike, also in North Huntingdon, that occurred 45 minutes after the fire at his home. The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting township police with that investigation, and has offered a $5,000 reward for information.

Steban has not been charged in the Penn Township killings.

Investigators said Jacob Erdeljac, 41, and Mara Casale, 27, were found shot to death at Erdeljac's home by a friend Monday morning. A Toyota Tacoma belonging to one of the victims was stolen from the scene and found abandoned hours later in Manor borough, about 5 miles away.

Duquesne Light Co. confirmed Tuesday morning that Erdeljac was employed as a transmission and distribution supervisor.

Otto said police have no specific evidence linking Steban to the deaths of Erdeljac and Casale.

"But, with all the events that took place throughout the weekend, for us not to look at him ... we'd be foolish," Otto said.

Otto declined to say whether Steban knew Erdeljac or Casale. He said the investigation continues.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .