Police apprehend parents of suspect in Michigan high school shooting

Detroit Police Chief James E. White said that law enforcement had captured James and Jennifer Crumbley in a building on the city's east side, according to a statement and video posted by the department on Twitter.

"Detroit Police Chief James E. White confirms arrest of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of alleged Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, on the city's east side," the post read.

"We continue to extend our deepest condolences to the the community of Oxford. #OneDetroit."

The news comes just hours after Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced Friday that the parents of Ethan Crumbly would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. In addition, authorities also told CNN on Friday that they were searching for James and Jennifer Crumbly.

The building that police found the suspects in a commercial building that houses artwork, according to White. The police chief said that the couple was "aided" getting into the building, and that the party responsible for allowing them in may also face charges.

White added that he was "surprised" that the found the suspects in that location. He added that the department was going to "use as much personnel as necessary to give the families and Oxford the closure that they need."

The shooting that occurred at Oxford High School at the end of November resulted in four deaths, and injured more.

Ethan Crumbly himself faces two dozen charges in connection with the killings including one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities say that the alleged shooter did not act on impulse, but rather, was planned. McDonald cited mounting digital evidence to suggest that the attack was premeditated.

On Friday, McDonald was asked if there was reason to believe that the 15-year-old had a gun the day of the shooting.

"I've stated what was known to the individuals, what the search indicated and ammunition, what the document - I stated every single sentence that was on that document. So I suppose you should draw your own conclusion. The conclusion I draw is that there was absolute reason to believe this individual was dangerous and disturbed," McDonald said.

McDonald later said that there was reason to believe that the student had been with his father at the time of the firearm purchase, and that his mother posted about the firearm as a Christmas gift on social media. The prosecutor also stated that a teacher had seen Ethan Crumbley looking at ammunition on his cell phone.

Following notification of the incident, Jennifer Crumbley reportedly told her son, "L-O-L I'm not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught."

The Hill has reached out to the Detroit Police Department for more information.