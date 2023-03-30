Police apprehend suspect in stabbing, bike theft

Mar. 30—Brunswick police arrested a suspect thought to be homeless just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday who allegedly stabbed a man before stealing his bike that morning.

Police charged Sean Williams, 52, with armed robbery and aggravated assault, Brunswick Police Department Assistant Chief Angela Smith said.

Williams is also wanted in Chatham County for a probation violation charge, she added.

Smith said police were called to the intersection of Amherst and F streets at approximately 11:40 a.m. in response to a robbery. When they arrived, they found the injured man, who said he had been stabbed in the back before the suspect rode off on his bike.

The two were in an altercation immediately before the stabbing occurred, she sad.

The bike was found in the 1600 block of MLK and police began a search. They canvassed the area and spoke with nearby residents, eventually tracking Williams to The Well, a daytime hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street.

Williams appeared to be homeless, she said, noting his ID indicated that he received mail at The Well.

The victim was familiar with Williams, Smith said, but did not know his name at the time. He was transported to UF Health Shands in Jacksonville in critical condition due to internal injuries from the stabbing and remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, she said.

Smith could not say whether the man has a history of run-ins with law enforcement.

"I commend the detectives and officers for quick work," Smith said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the attack and theft to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641. They can also call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516 or email tips to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.