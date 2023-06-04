Police apprehend Tacoma felony crime suspect in Fife

Pierce County Law Enforcement apprehended a Tacoma felony crime suspect in Fife on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. after a lengthy search.

Puyallup police were looking for the suspect in the area of 5th Avenue Northeast.

The Puyallup Police Department first tweeted about the incident Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Police described the suspect as a Black/Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a blue button shirt over a white undershirt and dark blue jeans.

Police said to call 911 immediately if seen.

Police also said K9 and air resources were sent and searched the area.

The suspect from last night’s search in the Northeast area of the city was apprehended in the Fife area approximately two hours ago. Excellent job by Pierce County Law Enforcement! pic.twitter.com/hvYl2m3hQT — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) June 4, 2023

Here is a pic of the suspect from earlier. Call 911 if you see him in the NE. pic.twitter.com/GRxZClgofk — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) June 4, 2023