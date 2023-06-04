Police apprehend Tacoma felony crime suspect in Fife

Julia Dallas
·1 min read

Pierce County Law Enforcement apprehended a Tacoma felony crime suspect in Fife on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. after a lengthy search.

Puyallup police were looking for the suspect in the area of 5th Avenue Northeast.

The Puyallup Police Department first tweeted about the incident Saturday around 8:30 p.m. Police described the suspect as a Black/Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, with a blue button shirt over a white undershirt and dark blue jeans.

Police said to call 911 immediately if seen.

Police also said K9 and air resources were sent and searched the area.