Police, April 20

Apr. 20—State police incident reports

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

— Amanda Pardi, 27, Freeland, faces dog law violations after troopers responded to 192 Alvin St., Freeland, on Saturday at 7:35 p.m. for a dog attack. They learned a dog escaped their yard by jumping a fence into a neighbors property and attacked a dog belonging to a 63-year-old Freeland woman. The victim's dog sustained minor injuries.

— Christine Poore, 41, Mahanoy City, was cited for disorderly conduct after troopers responded to a business on Susquehanna Boulevard, Hazle Twp., on Friday at 6:15 p.m. for a disturbance. Troopers contacted Poore, who was irate and argumentative. Troopers didn't indicate which business she was at. Two days later, at 8:47 a.m., troopers saw Poore inside of a fence that surrounds the Hazleton Regional Airport, despite her having no legitimate reason to be there. She told police she may have had a medical episode and spent the night on the property. She was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton for evaluation and faces a trespassing charge.

HAZLETON

City man accused of selling drugs

A Hazleton man is accused of selling fentanyl in Hazleton in November 2019.

Carlos S. Rodriguez, 21, Hazleton, faces manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General who filed the case against him on Dec. 21. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail April 6 by Magisterial District Judge James Haggerty, Kingston.

Arrest papers state he sold $3,500 worth of fentanyl and also provided packaging bags to someone. The drugs weighed about 100 grams, or about 3.5 ounces, according to agents.

Woman faces theft charges

A Beaver Meadows woman faces charges after a cellphone was stolen from a bartender during a fight at Hazleton business, police say.

Brianne E. Wright Forte, 27, was charged by Hazleton police with theft and receiving stolen property after the Sept. 14 incident at the Capri Lounge on Alter Street. The charge was filed against her Sept. 29 and she was released on $5,000 unsecured bail April 5 by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola, Hazleton.

Police said video surveillance showed her arguing with the bartender before Wright Forte grabbed a bottle and threw it at the bartender. The bartender threw a plastic cup back at Wright Forte before Wright Forte swung at the woman, court papers state. They grabbed each other before they were separated but Wright Forte picked up the bartender's phone which fell during scuffle and left with it, arrest papers state.