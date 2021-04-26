Police, April 26

Apr. 26—State police incident reports

State police at Frackville reported that charges are pending against Manuel Martinez, 23, Allentown, after troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Pine and North Railroad streets, Tamaqua, on April 16 at 12:52 a.m. Troopers found a controlled substance in the vehicle and a firearm in the passenger's bookbag. The passenger was a felon not permitted to have a gun.

State police at Hazleton reported the following:

—Adam S. Borowiak, 30, was driving a Honda Civic east on Interstate 80 near mile marker 271.6 in Foster Twp. on April 16 at 12:45 p.m. when he drove into the rear of a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Barbara A. Schlegel, 68, Tobyhanna, who was slowing down for the flow of traffic ahead. Neither was injured but Borowiak faces a citation and his vehicle was towed.

—Ana G. Diaz, 57, Hazleton, was stopped at a red light while traveling south on Route 940, Hazle Twp., on April 11 at 11:57 a.m. when a motorist behind her failed to slow down, hitting her Toyota Camry in the rear. The offending driver put the vehicle in reverse down Route 940 and headed north. Diaz wasn't injured. There was no description for the offending driver or vehicle.

—A 33-year-old Sugarloaf Twp. man was traveling north on the Interstate 81 off ramp near mile marker 150.8 April 21 around 10 p.m. when he was "affected by his physical condition" and crashed into a raised grass embankment on the west shoulder. The Tesla Model Y he was driving was found facing northeast. The driver's name was redacted from the crash report by troopers but he was evaluated on scene by Valley Regional Ambulance and didn't sustain injury. The vehicle was towed.

COALDALE

Man charged in domestic incident

A Coaldale man faces charges after borough police were called to an April 9 domestic incident.

Christopher D. Shumway, 47, faces strangulation, simple assault and harassment by Coaldale police. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail April 9 by Magisterial District Judge Stephen Bayer, Tamaqua.

Story continues

A woman there told them Shumway got angry during an argument inside 115 E. Ruddle St. and strangled her, pulled her hair and covered her mouth and nose, arrest papers state. Police saw redness and marks on her neck and face and found furniture thrown around in the apartment. Shumway fled prior to police arrival.

WEATHERLY

Man flees, crashes also intoxicated

Weatherly police say a borough man was intoxicated when he fled a March 13 traffic stop and then crashed.

Tyler J. Fisher, 24, faces fleeing or attempting to elude police, two counts of driving under the influence and nine summary violations. The charges were filed against him April 8 and he was released on $5,000 unsecured bail April 12 by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Homanko, Weatherly.

Arrest papers state police attempted to stop the purple pickup truck he was driving for an equipment violation and for driving through a stop sign on Wilbur Street, but Fisher began speeding west on Plane Street. He drove four miles at speeds more than 100 mph, police wrote. At the intersection with Spring Mountain Road and Route 93, Fisher skidded and spun across Route 93, missing another vehicle and crashed into the woods, court papers state. Fisher said he wasn't injured. He told police he drove away because he was drinking and was stopped for a DUI three weeks ago. His blood had a 0.264% blood alcohol content.

Man charged twice for pot possession

A West Hazleton man was caught with marijuana on back to back days in Weatherly, court papers say.

Casey Rinkus, 21, faces possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase or receipt of a controlled substance in the first case. Magisterial District Judge Joseph Homanko, Weatherly, set bail at $10,000 April 15.

Rinkus was a passenger inside a white Chevrolet station wagon stopped by police April 14 around 9 a.m. on Plane Street. He was wanted in Luzerne County and had about 11 grams of marijuana and a vape device containing THC in his possession, police said.

The next day, an officer saw him standing in the Dollar General parking lot on West Main Street around 9 a.m. and asked him if he had any drugs on him, arrest papers state. Rinkus said he had marijuana and then threw his backpack as he ran away, police said. The officer caught him and took him into custody.

He soiled himself, causing extensive cleanup to the police vehicle and holding cell area, and admitted to buying the marijuana for $30, court papers state.

He faces flight to avoid apprehension, possession of marijuana, use or possession of drug paraphernalia and purchase or receipt of a controlled substance for that encounter and his bail was set at $25,000 by Homanko.