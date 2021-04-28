Police, April 28

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·1 min read

Apr. 28—BUTLER TWP.

Incidents reported

Butler Twp. police reported the following:

—A vehicle driven by Douglas Wheeler, 70, White Haven, was stopped at a traffic light at South Hunter Highway and East Butler Drive on Friday when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Peter D. Panco, 55, Hazleton. Panco became distracted when something fell on the floor and was injured. Panco was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton by ambulance. Valley Regional Fire and Rescue and ambulance assisted.

—Police are investigating a reported break-in attempt in the 100 block of Freedom Road on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The suspect was detected on a doorbell surveillance camera and ran into the woods. Police have leads and are continuing the investigation. Freeland police assisted.

—Officers conducting a proactive criminal patrol of the Econo Lodge on Woodmere Drive, found John E. Shotsberger, who was staying at the hotel, was wanted in Perry County. They conducted surveillance and took him into custody around 4 p.m. after he left the hotel. He was brought to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Wilkes-Barre, to await extradition. A second person in the same vehicle as him was also detained on a warrant but released when local officers learned Ohio authorities wouldn't extradite him.

