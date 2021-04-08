Police, April 8

Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 8—BUTLER TWP.

Incidents reported

Butler Twp. police reported the following:

— A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Drums resident was heading south on Mill Mountain Road on March 25 at 12:30 p.m., attempting to cross West Butler Drive onto Lyons Drive. However, the teenager didn't see a vehicle heading east on West Butler Drive driven by Kerry Yannes, 60, Freeland. The Yannes vehicle hit the juvenile's and they hit a third vehicle, driven by John Donati, 90, Drums, who was stopped at a stop sign on Lyons Drive. No one was injured and all three vehicles were towed.

— Micalena Serafine, 22, Drums, was traveling north behind a vehicle driven by Pasxalitsa X. McLeod, 41, Bear Creek Twp., on South Hunter Highway (Route 309) but failed to maintain a safe distance, driving into the rear of McLeod's vehicle on March 29 around 4 p.m. No injuries were reported but Serafine's vehicle sustained severe front end damage and was towed while McLeod's sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene. Valley Regional Fire and Ambulance responded, as did the Luzerne County Sheriff's Office, which assisted with traffic control.

HAZLETON

Police seek owner of found property

Hazleton police found property in the area of Laurel and Buttonwood streets on March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The black case with an Eaton Corp. remote transmitter for a hydraulic device can be claimed by the owner by calling police at 570-459-4940 with further details to ensure ownership.

WEST HAZLETON

Man accused of taking winter coat

A Hazle Twp. man faces charges after a package containing a winter coat was stolen from the steps of a West Hazleton home.

Angel T. Rivera Mateo, 25, faces burglary and criminal trespass, both felonies, and theft and receiving stolen property, both misdemeanors, by West Hazleton police. The charges were filed against him Feb. 23 and his bail was set at $50,000 March 22 by Alexandra Kokura Kravitz, Pittston.

According to arrest papers, surveillance footage showed Rivera Mateo check the doors to 24 Cindy St. on Dec. 31 before climbing through a kitchen window and leaving through the back door a short time later. A package containing a $240 ice fishing jacket was taken from the steps of the home, court papers state.

