Police: Area Smashburger employee in custody after argument leads to exchange of gunfire

A local Smashburger employee was taken into custody after an argument reportedly led to an exchange of gunfire Sunday.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Butler Township police responded to the Smashburger restaurant on Miller Lane on the report of a disturbance, according to Butler Township Police Chief John Porter.

>> PHOTOS: Argument leads to exchange of gunfire at area Smashburger

A preliminary investigation revealed a man came into the restaurant and was possibly involved in an argument with an employee, Porter said. Police did not say whether or not the man was a customer.

At some point, the man displayed a handgun and subsequently the Smashburger employee also pulled out a handgun, according to Porter. The employee then fired a round at the man.

Both the man and the Smashburger employee fled the scene separately.

>> Historic Dayton mansion a total loss after fire

Porter says no one was reportedly struck by gunfire.

The man involved who fled the scene has not been located or identified at this time.

The Smashburger employee was taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, Porter said a small child was injured when the child’s father attempted to shield the child from the incident. The child was treated at a local hospital for their injury.

Additional details were not immediately released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.



