Police: Argument between two Brownsville men leads to one getting shot, the other arrested

Sep. 28—An apparent argument between two Brownsville men led to one getting shot in the knee and the other arrested, according to police.

Brownsville police report Ricardo Rangel went to Manuel Cantu Jr.'s home Tuesday, located at the 2300 block of East Taylor, where the two began to argue.

According to police, Rangel was getting upset with Cantu, and Cantu pulled out a gun and fired at Rangel, striking him in the knee.

Cantu was interviewed, arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm by a felon.

Rangel's condition was not immediately released.

An investigation continues.