CLARKS HILL, Ind. ― Two men's argument Thursday morning inside a home on White Street in Clarks Hill ended when one of the men struck the other in the head with a hammer, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 10:25 a.m. Thursday to the report of a domestic battery. When they arrived, the victim recounted the argument and assault. He refused medical treatment at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies from Tippecanoe and Clinton counties, along with Indiana State Police, cordoned off the area and began a search for the man using police dogs, drones and officers. He has not been located.

The man deputies are searching for is suspected of domestic battery with serious bodily injury, according to the sheriff's office.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Argument leads to battery with a hammer to the victim's head