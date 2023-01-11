Police: Argument leads to man threatening coworker with gun and machete in Auburn

Authorities arrested a man accused of threatening a coworker with multiple weapons after an argument Tuesday afternoon.

Erick Berrios was charged with threatening to commit a crime, and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (a firearm and a machete).

Auburn Police say on January 8, Berrios got into an argument with a coworker at his place of employment in town. The argument became heated and Berrios pulled a gun and a machete out, threatening to shoot his coworker, according to officials.

During the tense exchange, authorities say Berrios allegedly asked the victim which one he wanted, referring to the machete and the gun, before fleeing the area.

No one was injured during the argument.

Police were granted a warrant through Worcester District Court and took Berrios into custody a short time later.

The judge set Berrios’s bail at $500. He was bailed immediately and released, according to police.

Authorities don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

