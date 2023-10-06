Police: Argument leads to non-life-threatening shooting at West Lafayette apartment complex

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The West Lafayette and Purdue police departments responded to a non-life-threatening shooting at around 12:45 a.m. Friday inside an apartment on the 15000 block of Mitch Daniels Boulevard.

The shooting occurred after an argument broke out between Francisco Sanders, 29, and the victim, Phillip Dieterle, 26, which led to Dieterle receiving an injury to his leg, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they rendered aid to Dieterle, who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and foot, and detained Sanders, according to police.

Dieterle was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Sanders was arrested and received preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and domestic battery causing serious bodily injury.

