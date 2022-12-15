Police: Argument led to July shooting that left 9 injured

In the early morning hours on July 31, a large fight broke out in the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue just as bars were closing in downtown Orlando.

Shortly after the fight began, gunfire echoed through the streets, sending crowds of people running for safety while dozens of officers ran towards the shooting.

By the time the gunfire had stopped, nine people had been shot and several others were injured trying to get away.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the shooting was the result of an argument between several gang members.

“These were terrifying moments for people out just trying to have a good time in our city, and it all came to a halt because of unnecessary violence,” said Smith.

Days after the shooting, Orlando officials launched new security measures downtown to keep people safe.

In the months since the shooting, Orlando police have logged hundreds of hours trying to identify the shooters.

So far, investigators have recovered the weapon, a Glock handgun, they say was used in the shooting after it was found to have been used in another crime in Daytona Beach.

On Thursday, Orlando police released new video from a nearby ATM the night of the shooting, showing several people they believe were involved in the shooting.

See map of area below:

The video shows a group of men police say were involved in a verbal altercation just moments before the gunfire started.

“We have identified the people we believe were possibly involved in this callous shooting that took place in Orlando with no regard for human life. But we need more people to talk and give us some necessary details about what happened,” said Smith.

Police have reopened an online portal for the community to upload any pictures or video from the night of the shooting. The portal can be accessed here.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

