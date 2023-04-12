Police: Argument led to shooting that killed man, teen & innocent bystander near Orlando park

A fight between a 16-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man near an Orlando park where a community Easter egg hunt was underway led to a deadly shooting on Sunday, police said.

Police said both 16-year-old Tristan Morgan and 38-year-old Jamal Watson died after they started shooting at each other near Poppy Park on Sunday.

Officers said an innocent bystander, Patriza Deterville, 33, also died in the gunfire and two others were injured.

Investigators said a third shooter involved in the case is cooperating with police. But it is unclear if that person could face any charges.

Police Chief Eric Smith said his department is working hard to stop crimes like this.

“These officers here are dedicated to their work and work very hard to keep our community safe … but we, unfortunately, can’t stop every crime, but we’re gonna do our best to try,” Smith said.

Hours before the Poppy Park shooting, officers were out at another shooting scene on Grand Street.

Police released bodycam video of the moment police say 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley shot at officers and they fired back, killing him.

Police said they were called out to the street for a domestic violence incident. When they showed up, they said they heard gunshots inside the home before they say Daley walked out and confronted officers.

Three victims were found inside including Daley’s 7-year-old son and the mother and daughter of his girlfriend.

Police said they aren’t searching for any more suspects, but are still asking for the public’s help with information that can help them understand why these shootings happened in the first place.

