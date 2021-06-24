Police: Argument over $10 bet led to fatal shooting near Princeton

Greg Jordan, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
Jun. 24—PRINCETON — A $10 bet on a professional basketball game led to a shooting June 13 along Maple Acres Road that left one man dead and another man facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Juan Elex Tabb, 38, of Bluefield was being held Wednesday without bond at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

The case started June 13 when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were called out to a shooting at 585 Maple Acres Road near Princeton, according to Detective M.T. Hatfield with the sheriff's department. Hatfield said that he encountered Cpl. G.C.Paitsel and Deputy T.A. Lacy on a traffic stop a short way from the crime scene. Hatfield was informed that Tabb, a gunshot victim, was in the vehicle with some other individuals along with a firearm.

A unit of the Princeton Rescue Squad transported Tabb to Princeton Community Hospital (PCH). The vehicle's driver said that the firearm was his and was not used in the shooting, Hatfield said in his criminal complaint. Paitsel said that Tabb had been asked if there was a second gun, and Tabb "advised that he had thrown the gun and didn't know where he threw it."

Hatfield said he proceeded to the crime scene where another gunshot victim, Harold Ray, had been found unresponsive. Ray was also transported to PCH to be treated. A .22-caliber revolver was found beside Ray.

Ray was later pronounced dead at PCH.

Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers and Hatfield started photographing and processing the scene. Two spent 9-mm shell casings were found on the home's front porch along with a third one on the ground below the porch.

"We observed a large collection of blood where the victim was laying before before being moved and on the railing directly above the large amount of blood," Hatfield said. "Also, we located a hole left from a fired round in the railing of the porch above the large amount of blood. We observed a blood droplet on the top landing of the steps as well as saliva on the railing, approximately 9 feet away from where Harold Ray was located. We also observed another blood droplet on the second landing of the steps. Due to the distance of the large body of blood and the droplets, it was believed that the droplets belonged to Juan Tabb."

Hatfield said he spoke with the car's driver at the sheriff's department, who said that he had heard a knock at his door. When he answered, a male who was standing outside said he had been shot and needed a ride to the hospital. The man retrieved his firearm and left to give this man and the female with him a ride. Due to the evidence that had been gathered, Hatfield released the firearm that was recovered in the vehicle back to its owner.

The female, who was Tabb's wife, Kim Froy, said that on June 11, Tabb and Harold Ray had a $10 wager on a professional basketball game. Froy said that Tabb won the wager, Hatfield stated in the report. She said that Tabb attempted to call Ray by phone, "but was unable due to Harold ignoring his phone calls."

Tabb later walked to Ray's home, but Ray would not answer, Hatfield said.

When Tabb and Ray did meet, there was an argument over the wager. Froy, who said she was present, tried to persuade Tabb to leave, but "due to his drunken state, he was not listening to her."

"It should be noted that Froy stated that Juan had drank approximately a fifth of alcohol," Hatfield said.

Ray's girlfriend, who said she was present during the shooting, said the "whole incident was over a $10 wager." She stated that the two men were arguing on the porch and that Tabb lifted his shirt showing Ray that he had a firearm.

"She stated that (Ray) then went inside the residence and once he exited the residence there were shots exchanged and she was unsure of who fired first," Hatfield said in the report.

In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries a possible penalty of life in prison. If a jury recommends mercy, parole is possible after a person has served 15 years of his or her sentence, but it is not guaranteed.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

