Police: Argument over $10 pool fee led to fatal Vernon motel shooting

Jun. 28—VERNON — Sunday's fatal shooting of the owner of a local motel stemmed from an argument over a $10 pool pass, police say.

Charged with murder in the death of Zeshan Chaudhry, 30, a Vernon resident and owner of the Motel 6 at 51 Hartford Turnpike, is Alvin Waugh, 31, who lists a Hartford address but whose girlfriend said told police they had been staying at the motel for about a month.

Judge Hope C. Seeley on Monday cut Waugh's bond from the $5 million on which he had been held overnight to $2 million. Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky had asked the judge to leave the bond at $5 million, while a bail commissioner and public defender Kathryn Mallach called for a $1 million bond.

Waugh has no criminal conviction on his record, although Gedansky said he has had two past cases "nolled," or dropped.

The prosecutor called the case against Waugh "very strong." At least two people witnessed the shooting, it was recorded on surveillance video, and Waugh signed a written confession, according to a police report.

The prosecutor conceded that Waugh was cooperative during the investigation Sunday night but added that the gun used in the shooting was recovered only "by great effort of law enforcement."

Waugh told police by telephone before his arrest that he had dropped the gun in "a body of water," according to the police report, which adds that the gun was later recovered from the body of water he described. The report doesn't identify the body of water.

Sgt. Robert Marra of the Vernon Police Department later confirmed that the body of water was the Hockanum River.

The report, written by Sgt. Michael D. Patrizz, quotes Waugh's girlfriend as saying that they had been staying at the motel for about a month. It says she went on to recount the following:

She said the couple had been hanging around the pool area and decided they wanted to go swimming. She said she went inside to talk to Chaudhry about getting access to the pool.

She said Chaudhry told her she had to pay $10 for a "pool pass," adding that she offered him $5, which he refused to take.

As she walked away, she said, Chaudhry followed her into the hallway where they continued to argue about the pool pass.

She then went outside to where she and Waugh had been hanging out. More arguing ensued — involving both of them and another motel guest — because Chaudhry believed an employee had given her the $5 she offered before. She quoted Chaudhry as saying he wanted to know the employee's identity so that he could fire the person.

She believed Waugh ran to their room and got a gun. She said he returned and the argument continued. She said Chaudhry was "antagonizing them to fight" when she heard several "pop" sounds, followed by Waugh running away.

The report quotes the girlfriend as saying that Waugh "made the handgun about a month ago." She said he made comments about going to "war" and using the gun, adding that he had severe anger issues.

A police officer viewed security camera footage that showed the argument, Waugh leaving for his room, coming out with his right hand in his pocket, returning, and resuming the argument for about a minute. Waugh then took the gun from his pocket and fired several rounds into Chaudhry before running out of camera range, the report says.

The footage shows several children and adults close by in the pool area at the time of the shooting, the report adds.

Waugh's girlfriend tried to phone him several times from the scene, but he didn't answer, according to the report. After several minutes, he phoned a police officer, saying he had run into the woods about a mile away and was now on his way back. He said he wanted to surrender and didn't have the gun because he had dropped it in the body of water.

Waugh stayed on the speakerphone with his girlfriend, providing updates on his location, until reporting that he was on the road in the area of the Subway sandwich shop. Two police officers took him into custody without incident.

The report says Waugh confessed in a written statement but doesn't detail the confession.

In addition to the murder count, Waugh is facing felony charges of risk of injury to a child, commission of a Class A, B, or C felony with a firearm, evidence tampering, criminal use of a weapon, and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is also facing a misdemeanor count of first-degree reckless endangerment,

In arguing for the $1 million bond, Mallach said Waugh has much family in the area and has a "strong work history," although she acknowledged that he has struggled lately. An arrest report lists his occupation as "delivery driver" for a ride-sharing service.

