Police in Arlington identify person of interest in September fatal shooting

Police in Arlington have named a 20-year-old man as a person of interest in the Sept. 25, 2023, shooting death of 24-year-old Jamiya Strong.

In a news release Tuesday, police said they are asking for help finding Juan Angel Fraire, who they believe may have information that could assist them in the homicide investigation.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Sherry Street around 5 p.m. Sept. 25 where they found Strong with multiple gunshot wounds lying near a dark-colored pickup truck, police said. She died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators at the time said they believed the shooting may have been related to “high risk activity,” but didn’t offer any specifics.

Fraire, or anybody who knows where he is, is asked to contact Arlington detectives at 817-549-5739 or the department’s non-emergency dispatch number, 817-274-4444.