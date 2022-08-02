Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.

Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted in connection with a recent abduction, authorities announced Tuesday.

Peter M. Curtis allegedly used a firearm during the abduction of a woman in Brentwood last week, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

Police noted that the woman was not harmed. She has since returned home safely.

“Curtis is considered armed and dangerous and has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Curtis’ whereabouts is urged to contact Brentwood police at 603-642-8817.

