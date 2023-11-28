Police armed with long guns swarm Portland convenience store

Nov. 28—Several Portland police officers armed with long guns confronted armed suspects at a Portland convenience store Tuesday afternoon.

The officers were making a felony stop on "armed suspects," Interim Assistant Chief of Police Robert Martin said. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

The confrontation took place at the Cumberland Farms convenience store off Brighton Avenue, near Brighton Corner, Martin said.

A person who witnessed the confrontation said they saw at least six police cars and three or four police officers pointing their weapons at a suspect or suspects in the store's gas pump island area.

Martin also said it's unlikely that additional details regarding the circumstances that led police to that location will be released Tuesday evening because the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.