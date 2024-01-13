Police: Armed man sought on child sex assault warrant killed during arrest attempt

Corpus Christi Police units responded in force Friday afternoon to the scene of a fatal shooting during which a 44-year-old man being served a warrant for child sexual assault was shot as police said they struggled with the armed suspect for possession of a handgun.

A detective and two uniformed officers arrived at the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission at 900 Nueces Bay Blvd. at 4:41 p.m. Friday and encountered the man near the front of the facility.

“When they attempted to affect this arrest a struggle ensued with the suspect over a weapon possessed, a handgun possessed by the suspect," Police Chief Mike Markle told reporters after the shooting. “Officers attempted to tase him, they did tase him, without effect.

“Because of the life the life-threatening nature of this call officers did use their primary weapon and fired I believe a single shot, but I can’t confirm that yet, and struck the suspect who was transported to a local hospital,” Markle continued.

Markle confirmed that the man died at the hospital. Markle said he didn’t know the name of the man or any details about him, including whether he was a resident of the shelter where he was shot.

Police sought to take the man into custody on a warrant for continuous sexual assault of a child when they determined the man had a handgun.

Markle said the scene was quickly secured by police.

“The actual incident occurred just inside the building, so we have secured the area around the crime scene, it does include much of the bottom floor.” he told reporters during a press conference that was released on the department’s Facebook page.

Markle said it was important to secure a larger perimeter than the immediate crime scene “so we don’t miss anything.”

Markle said officers involved will be placed on leave per departmental policy and investigators will review statements and bodycam footage in connection with the shooting.

This story will be updated as more details are released.

Anyone with information on this case may call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Those who want like to keep their identity secret but still provide information can call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Police kill armed man sought on child sex assault warrant