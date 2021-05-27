Police: Armed school worker stops attempted kidnap suspect

·1 min read

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — An armed school employee in Utah held off an attempted kidnapping suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday when a man grabbed an 11-year-old girl at a school playground in Ogden. Police say he tried to pull her away until the school employee demanded he leave.

The man let the girl go and the employee took all the children inside, then produced a gun and held the man off when he punched a window in an apparent attempt to force his way inside, police said.

The worker called 911 and the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted child kidnapping. Police say the employee has a concealed-weapons permit and possessed the gun lawfully.

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Ira Cox-Berry. No attorney was immediately listed for him in court documents.

No connection was found between the suspect and the girl, police said.

