Police in armed standoff at apartment complex

Dec. 19—VALDOSTA — Police were in a five-and-a-half hour standoff with a disturbed man wielding a gun and shooting up an apartment Sunday, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At 2:49 a.m., police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Norman Drive after a 911 call from a woman who said her grandson was threatening to commit suicide, the statement said.

As officers talked to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed he had a handgun; when he mentioned wanting to hurt lawmen, the police backed out of the apartment and secured the area.

Police negotiators and a tactical unit went to the scene, as well as a behavioral health crisis unit. Negotiators spoke with the grandson and with his grandparents, who were inside the apartment, police said.

For safety reasons, the behavioral health workers left the area after the grandson began firing the gun inside the apartment.

After negotiators and the tactical unit got the grandparents safely out and away, the grandson resumed firing the gun inside the residence.

At about 8:30 a.m., the man ceased firing, left the apartment and surrendered, the statement said.

"We are thankful that we were able to get the male to a mental health facility safely, to get him the assistance that he needed. This time of year, we do see an increase in calls for suicidal individuals, please watch out for your family and friends to get them assistance. In July of this year, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was established nationwide, which is monitored by trained counselors 24/7," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.