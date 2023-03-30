Police have armed suspect in custody after hour-long standoff at Independence hotel

Police took an armed suspect into custody Thursday morning after an hour-long standoff at an Independence hotel.

Officers responded around 9:50 a.m. to the Clarion Pointe Hotel at 4048 South Lynn Court Drive, where an armed suspect was locked inside a hotel room bathroom with another individual, Independence police said in a news release.

The individual exited safely, but the armed suspect refused to leave. After an hour-long standoff with police, SWAT arrived.

Authorities deployed chemical munitions, and the armed suspect surrendered. The suspect is in custody, and an investigation is ongoing.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.