Police: Armed Trinity man burglarizes Southeast Decatur home

Oct. 3—A Trinity man unlawfully entered a Southeast Decatur home, pointed a gun at the occupants and broke an interior door as the occupants tried to escape, according to Decatur police.

Jake Tyler Fromhold, 37, of 1263 Old Highway 24, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree burglary of the 11th Street home and also with a misdemeanor for criminal mischief occurring near the same time at a Ducansby Drive Southwest house.

According to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Joshua Daniell, police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2200 block of 11th Street Southeast at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 26.

Daniell said that officers responded at 9:25 p.m. the same night to a house in Southwest Decatur.

"While officers were on scene of the burglary, additional officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Duncansby Drive Southwest in reference to criminal mischief at a residence in the area. Fromhold was also determined as a suspect in the investigation," according to a statement from police.

Fromhold was being held in the Morgan County Jail on Monday in lieu of $30,300 bond.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.