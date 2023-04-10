Police: Armed West Side man arrested in lawn mower dispute

Apr. 10—CUMBERLAND — A Greene Street man was arrested Sunday when Cumberland Police investigated an incident in which he allegedly threatened and pointed a BB gun at a neighbor during a dispute that occurred while he was mowing his lawn.

An investigation in the 600 block led to the arrest of James William Cowgill, 32, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, police said.

Cowgill was released after posting $5,000 bond set by a district court commissioner, pending trial in district court.

Officers reportedly found Cowgill in possession of a BB gun that the victim said was pointed at him during the incident.

Police said the dispute reportedly began over concern about dust created while Cowgill was mowing his lawn.