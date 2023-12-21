Police: Armed woman busts out Kettering apartment window

Dec. 21—A 24-year-old Trotwood woman armed with a handgun Tuesday afternoon threw a concrete block through a resident's window at the Kettering Square Apartments, just off Whipp Road at Kettering's border with Centerville.

The woman, identified as Brendia Lashai Mansfield, then fled with her child before officers arrived, according to a statement from the Kettering Police Department.

Dispatch received two calls from the woman who lived in the apartment and a neighbor around 3:40 p.m.

The resident and Mansfield got into a physical altercation when Mansfield left and retrieved a 9mm handgun from her vehicle, a 2010 GMC Terrain, according to an affidavit.

Mansfield reportedly was banging on windows with the gun, police said.

"While holding the handgun, Brendia grabbed a concrete block and threw it through (the woman's) front apartment window. Brendia then fled the scene but was arrested a short time later still in possession of the firearm," the affidavit stated.

An undercover officer spotted Mansfield's GMC headed north on Wilmington Pike. Marked cruisers used a maneuver to get the vehicle stopped near Smithville and Patterson roads, police said.

A family member was called for the child, and a gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

Mansfield has been served with two protection orders in unrelated cases and is not permitted to own a firearm.

She was arraigned Thursday on felony charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and vandalism. She is held on $10,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.