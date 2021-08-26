Police: Arnold man wanted on child endangerment, animal cruelty charges arrested after foot chase

Aug. 25—An Arnold man wanted on warrants in connection with child endangerment and animal cruelty cases was arrested Tuesday morning following a foot chase that ended after police said he stepped on a nail.

Court records show Trever Lamar Cue, 27, was charged with child endangerment in April after police said he left three children unattended in a running car while buying beer at an Arnold store. One of the children put the car in drive and it struck a vehicle parked on Horne Road, according to a criminal complaint filed against Cue.

Police said the car wasn't inspected and had a license plate from another vehicle, and Cue's driver's license was suspended.

Then, in July, New Kensington police charged Cue after they said he abandoned a caged dog without food or water in an apartment he had moved out of.

Police said urine and feces were found inside and outside of the cage and covering the skinny, mixed-breed dog, and the dog was panting because of the heat. Police said they sought professional help to remove the dog. Its fate was not disclosed.

Early Tuesday, Arnold police said they spotted Cue and knew that he was wanted on warrants. A complaint said an officer called Cue, then in the 300 block of 16th Street, to come to his vehicle and then told him he was under arrest. As the officer started to get out of his vehicle, police reported that Cue said, "I can't go back to jail," and took off running.

Police said Cue ran between houses and jumped over fences. New Kensington police assisted in the search.

Cue was ultimately found lying down in high weeds and arrested. Once in a holding cell, police said they discovered Cue had stepped on a nail while he was fleeing, injuring his left foot. Paramedics were called to examine him, but police said Cue declined to be taken to the hospital. He was given alcohol wipes to clean his foot, police said.

Cue did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Cue was taken to Westmoreland County Prison after being arraigned. Bond was set at a combined $35,000 in the three separate cases: $10,000 on the charge of flight to avoid apprehension; $5,000 on the cruelty to animals case; and $20,000 in the child endangerment case, which also included several summary traffic offenses.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .