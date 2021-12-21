Police arrest 1 of 4 suspects in Homestead robbery

Dec. 21—Police have arrested one of four males they say was involved in fatally shooting a man during a robbery in July in Homestead.

Munhall police arrested Enrique Alonzo Johnson, 20, of Homestead, without incident around 8:20 p.m. Monday, Allegheny County Police said Tuesday.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Johnson, who county police said was one of four males involved in the fatal shooting of Anthony Colizza, 65, of Homestead, on July 19.

Homestead police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Street. Officers found Colizza shot in the abdomen. He later died at a hospital.

Detectives believe Colizza was walking on West Street at 11th Avenue when he was robbed by the four males, during which he was beaten and then shot.

Johnson is charged with robbery, criminal homicide, conspiracy, receiving stolen property and a firearms violation, county police said.

Johnson was denied bail at an arraignment Tuesday morning and sent to Allegheny County Jail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Detectives are continuing to investigate to identify the others involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

