Police arrest 11 in retail theft mission in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau announced they’ve made 11 arrests Monday as part of a retail theft mission, recovering thousands of dollars of stolen merchandise in the process.

Police said in a release that the operation included serving 10 warrants and recovering two stolen vehicles. Police also said they made 20 traffic/subject stops, with one vehicle eluding law enforcement.

Portland organizations continue ‘fighting’ for upgraded Keller Auditorium

The suspects who were arrested and their accompanying charges, per police’s release, are below:

Cecilia Evans, 30, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, warrants

Andrew Brian Trapp, 34, Theft in the Second Degree

Kiana Ramirez, 19, Theft in the Third Degree

Nickole L Croft, 33 Theft in the Third Degree

Justin K. Boswell, 44, warrants

Taylor Carlson, 25, Theft in the Second Degree, Drug crimes, warrant

Austin Gartner, 37, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, warrants

Lisa Mottaghi, 57, Theft in the Second Degree

Aaron Martin 44, Theft in the Second Degree, Drug crimes

Nadja Cunningham, 43, Theft in the Second Degree, Theft in the Third Degree

Scott Watson, 60, Theft in the Second Degree, Parole Retainer

Police also seized drugs during the course of the retail theft mission arrests, including 166 fentanyl pills and half a pound of methamphetamine. Police said this latest series of busts was the culmination of many other retail theft missions conducted over the past year that has included hundreds of arrests, firearms seized, and stolen cars and merchandise recovered. They said similar operations will continue for “the foreseeable future” across Portland.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.