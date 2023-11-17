Police arrest 12-year-old and 14-year-old robbery suspects in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Police arrested two robbery suspects, a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, in South Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), police responded to reports of a robbery at gunpoint near the corner of S Dawson St. and 39th Ave. S shortly after 2 p.m.

As officers were on their way, they received a second report of a robbery near the corner of S Mt. Baker Blvd. and 30th Ave. S.

Police interviewed the victims from both scenes and learned that the suspect and vehicle descriptions were identical.

SPD officers flooded the area and found the suspect's vehicle near the corner of 39th Ave. S and S Graham St.

Police initiated a traffic stop, and the suspects tried to speed away. After a brief pursuit, the vehicle crashed, and the suspects took off running.

Officers eventually apprehended two of the suspects. One suspect remains at large.

Both the 12-year-old and 14-year-old were taken to the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of robbery.