Police arrest 13 in Belgium after anti-terror raids

·1 min read

BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Belgium detained 13 people on Tuesday following raids in and around the port city of Antwerp as part of an investigation into alleged terror activities.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, the suspects were all part of the same group, which it described as close to “Salafist” circles. About 100 police officers were involved in the operation.

The prosecutor’s office did not reveal details of the group’s plans, but said the police operation was not aimed at stopping an imminent threat of attack.

The suspects will appear before an investigative judge who will decide whether they should remain in custody.

Belgium has been hit by several terror attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels subway and airport.

