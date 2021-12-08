Police arrest 13-year-old after second threat on Maple Valley Schools this week

VERMONTVILLE — A 13-year-old student from Barry County is in police custody after a threat of violence was made against Maple Valley High School in Vermontville on social media, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the reported threat Tuesday morning, one day after Maple Valley Schools had released all students early due to another violent threat. An investigation showed Monday's threat came from social media outside of Vermontville, Superintendent Katherine Bertolini said in a Monday letter to parents.

The school did not close Tuesday, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, deputies detained a Barry County 13-year-old in relation to a separate threat and brought them to the Eaton County Youth Facility, according to a Facebook post.

"Reports are being forwarded today to the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for issuance of formal charges," the post said.

Similar threats have been a recurring issue throughout the state since a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School left four students dead and seven people injured.

Holt High School and Junior High School also both the targets of threats last week, as was Webberville Community Schools. Police arrested a 13-year-old last week in connection with the threat on Holt Junior High.

Law enforcement officials including Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon have warned of criminal charges for students who make such threats, regardless of their intent.

