Police arrest 15-year-old who had airsoft gun loaded with live ammo outside Buchtel CLC

Akron police arrested a 15-year-old who they said had live ammunition in an airsoft-type gun after they were called to a fight outside Buchtel CLC Friday afternoon.

The call came just after dismissal around 3:25 p.m., when APS safety team members said they saw at least three male teens in a fight. Two of the teens are presumed students at the school, while the 15-year-old police arrested was not.

Police said safety team members saw the 15-year-old with what appeared to be the end of a firearm concealed and sticking out of his waistband. Police said the other two teens involved in the fight fled the scene, and the school resource officer joined the safety team members, who were actively struggling to restrain the armed teen on the ground.

During the scuffle, the 15-year-old reportedly tried reaching for the firearm several times, police said.

The weapon recovered turned out to be an AR-style airsoft gun with an inserted, loaded magazine with live .223 caliber ammunition. Akron Police Capt. Michael Miller said it is not clear how or if the gun could have fired the live ammunition.

The 15-year-old sustained minor injuries during the altercation and was taken to Akron Children's Hospital for treatment. He later told officers the subjects he fought with kicked him in the head and upper torso.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the 15-year-old faces multiple charges that were not immediately specified.

Police said Akron Public Schools plans to investigate and identify the other individuals involved.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO at 274637.

