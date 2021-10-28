Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting
Europol announced on October 26 that police around the world had arrested 150 suspects -- including several high-profile targets -- involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web. Operation Dark HunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns. On Tuesday the FBI released images of the bust, which stems from a German-led police sting earlier this year taking down the "world's largest" darknet marketplace.