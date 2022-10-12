Police arrest 16-year-old for allegedly making threats against Ottawa High School

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making threats against a Kansas high school, according to police.

The boy was arrested after 5 p.m. for allegedly making criminal threats against Ottawa High School, said Lt. J.W. Hawkins, a spokesman for the Ottawa Police Department. Police located the boy at a residence in Ottawa and found an airsoft pistol and knife during their investigation, Hawkins said.

He will be held in Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence, Hawkins said, and the case will be prosecuted by the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

Police encouraged anyone who had heard a threat of school violence to contact the anonymous Kansas School Safety Hotline at 1-877-626-8203.