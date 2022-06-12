Police arrest 16-year-old Bainbridge High School student on gun charges

A 16-year-old Bainbridge High school student was arrested after he reportedly took two handguns from his home Friday morning, Bainbridge Island police said.

The arrest was announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police were notified at about 11 a.m. Friday about the juvenile, who had reportedly taken two handguns from his home. Police responded to Bainbridge High School and the nearby area to locate the student.

Police said it was determined that the student had traveled to school on a bus and was on campus for a little less than 30 minutes – from 8:22 a.m. to 8:46 a.m. – Friday morning. The student was not found on campus and was located by a family member, who brought him to police at around 11:30 a.m. The handguns and ammunition were recovered from the student then, Bainbridge Island Police Chief Joe Clark said.

The teen was taken to the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of firearms and theft of firearms.

Asked if the student had the firearms while on the bus and at the school, Clark said that was part of the investigation into the incident and said he couldn't comment on that.

"He's not currently charged with having guns at the school at this point, but that's certainly part of the investigation," he said. "We do know that he was at the school earlier in the day."

Police hadn't found any indication of a specific plan the student had to use the weapons, Clark said, "but that's certainly something we will continue to investigate. Currently there's no indication of that."

Anyone with information about the case may contact Sgt. Gary Koon at 206-842-5211.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

Consider supporting local journalism in Kitsap County: Sign up for a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 16-year-old Bainbridge High student arrested on gun charges