Police arrest 16-year-old boy as second suspect in shooting death

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a 16-year-old boy as the second suspect in the Oct. 24 shooting death of another 16-year-old boy.

Officers charged the boy with attempted murder and capital murder, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email. They arrested him Thursday and is in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

Police charged the first suspect, a 15-year-old girl, with murder and attempted murder after the victim died in the hospital Oct. 27.

She is also in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Officers and fire medics responded to the shooting at about 10:50 a.m. Oct. 24 in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

