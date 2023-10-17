Police arrest 16-year-old in robbery investigation; gun found during search

Oct. 17—Frederick police said they have charged a juvenile as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in the city in July after allegedly recovering a pistol in his home.

The 16-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged as an adult with possession of a regulated firearm by a minor and possession of a firearm without a serial number, according to police.

Detectives found an unregistered AR-15-style pistol and two loaded magazines during a search of a home Monday in the 5900 block of Jefferson Commons Way, according to the release.

According to city police spokeswoman Samantha Long, the search stemmed from a July robbery in the 1500 block of Andover Lane near Waverley Elementary School at around 11:59 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A juvenile was approached by four individuals, two of whom pointed a gun at the juvenile. The individuals robbed the victim, Long said.

Due to the ongoing investigation, she said, she was not able to say what the individuals took.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP