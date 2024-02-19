Police arrest 17-year-old boy in fatal Makaha shooting

Feb. 19—UPDATE: 7:02 p.m.

Honolulu police arrested a 17-year-old male at 5:02 p.m. in connection with the second-degree murder investigation into the Saturday shooting death of a 39-year-old man at Ohikilolo Ranch in Makaha.

According to police, District 8 Crime Reduction Unit Officers located and arrested the juvenile male suspect in Waianae. The arrest was made without incident, police said.

Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of HPD's homicide detail, has asked anyone with information on the case to call 911 or to reach out to CrimeStoppers Honolulu. Anonymous tips to CrimeStoppers can be made by calling (808) 955-8300 or via the P-3 app or honolulucrimestoppers.org.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Honolulu police are looking for a male in his late teens to early 20s who allegedly shot and killed a 39-year-old man at Ohikilolo Ranch on Saturday.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a weapons case at Ohikilolo Ranch in Makaha.

A witness reported that the 39-year-old victim had been arguing with hunters about the hunters' dog attacking the victim's steer. The argument escalated when one of the hunters allegedly shot the victim. The hunters fled on foot toward Farrington Highway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Police opened a second-degree murder investigation.

The suspect is described as a male, in his late teens early 20s, about 5-feet-9 to 5-feet-11, and wearing a black shirt. Police said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Detectives are continuing their investigation at the scene to include witness interviews, surveillance video review, and recovery of evidence," said Lt. Deena Thoemmes, head of HPD's homicide detail. "Our investigation is on-going. Based on the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act."