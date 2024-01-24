Police arrest 17-year-old in connection with Covington double shooting

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Covington double shooting that left a 14-year-old dead.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released because of his age, has been charged with murder, according to Covington police.

Police said that two 14-year-olds were shot near 39th Street and Decoursey Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officials, both teens were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one victim was in stable condition Tuesday evening and the second victim was pronounced dead.

Covington Independent Public Schools said in a statement that both teens were students there.

The suspect is being held in a juvenile detention center.

Police are requesting people who live in the area of the shooting to check camera systems for footage that may assist in their investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Tuesday's shooting was the second fatal shooting in Covington this week. On Monday, a 2-year-old was shot and killed. There have been no arrests in that shooting. Police are searching for the boy's mother, but don't believe she was the shooter.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information is uncovered.

