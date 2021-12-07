Police arrest 17-year-old Everett student after gun found on school grounds

The main entrance of Everett High School in Lansing. [LSJ file photo]

LANSING — A 17-year-old male student was arrested at Everett High School Tuesday after officials found a gun on school property.

Lansing Police Department officers responded to a weapons complaint at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday after Everett High School officials located a gun on school grounds, Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in a Tuesday release.

School officials issued a lockdown to allow Lansing police to investigate the incident, said Lansing schools spokesperson Bob Kolt.

Lansing School District's public safety officers and Lansing police identified two more students they believed were involved, who were detained along with the teen. The 17-year-old was arrested and transported to the Ingham County Youth Home.

"We identified the students involved and secured the situation," Kolt wrote. "After further investigation, we removed the lockdown and resumed classes."

The other two students were not arrested.

No one was injured.

