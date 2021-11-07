Police arrest 17-year-old at the scene of ATM burglary in Baltimore Sunday morning

A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene of an attempted ATM burglary in Northwest Baltimore Sunday morning, according to police.

Just after 6 a.m. Sunday, Baltimore Police officers responded to Aden Deli & Grocery, located close to Druid Hill Park, for a reported ATM theft.

Someone had driven a van into the front of the shop, smashing the front window, as part of an attempt to steal the machine, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

In the end, the ATM was not stolen, and the 17-year-old officers found on the scene was arrested and charged with commercial burglary, among other related charges. Police did not immediately answer questions about whether the young person had any accomplices.

There have been a string of similar ATM thefts in Baltimore lately, many without arrests. Last week, it was a Walgreens store in Anneslie. In late October, it was a Walgreens in Highlandtown. In September, the target was a 7-Eleven in Fells Point. In those cases, the thieves, who used vehicles as battering rams, escaped with their bounty.

In at least one other recent case, police have made an arrest. County police caught an 18-year-old fleeing an ATM theft from a Cockeysville bank.