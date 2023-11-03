Police arrest 17-year-old student for bringing gun to Puyallup High School

Students at Puyallup High School are heading back to campus after a 17-year-old brought a gun to school on Thursday.

Police found out about the gun when a student told a security officer that the boy had brought the weapon to school. Once school officials were informed, they summoned a school resource officer, according to Puyallup Police.

The officer and school administrators then found the student and confirmed that he had a gun.

The student was later taken into custody for investigation of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He was booked into Remann Hall.

“The SRO and school administration have investigated the incident and, at this point, do not believe that the student intended to cause harm. Therefore, we do not have any further concerns regarding student or staff safety at this time,” Puyallup Police said in a Facebook post.

Thursday’s incident isn’t the first time during this school year that a student has brought a gun to a local high school.

Within the first two weeks of school, there were two gun-related incidents at Capital High School in Olympia. One incident happened on the first day of class.