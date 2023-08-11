Police arrest 18-year-old in deadly shooting of rideshare driver in SoDo

Seattle police have arrested an 18-year-old woman suspected in the deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in SoDo on Tuesday morning.

The arrest was made around 4 p.m. on Thursday near John Street and 8th Avenue North.

Police have previously said they believe the shooting was likely a random carjacking, and that the suspect was not a rideshare customer.

The victim was identified earlier this week as 52-year-old SeaTac resident Amare Geda, a husband and dad to two children.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to find Geda with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street. First responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The suspect took off in the Geda’s 2014 light blue Toyota Prius before her arrest Thursday evening.

The family plans to bury Geda in Ethiopia and has started a GoFundMe to help with transportation costs, as well as to help care for his wife and children. They will also be holding a candlelight vigil Friday at 7 p.m.