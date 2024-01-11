Police arrest 18-year-old man in Edgewood Walmart shooting

Jan. 10—An Edgewood man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded another man in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Edgewood.

Police accuse John Elliott Fulford, 18, of shooting a man in the arm Jan. 3 while attempting to steal his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Fulford was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Fe County jail. He faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated burglary.

The victim told police he had left Walmart store on the evening of Jan. 3 and opened the passenger door of his pickup after seeing someone inside, an arrest warrant affidavit states. After he confronted the man, the victim said, the man pulled out a "snub-nosed handgun" and shot him once in the arm.

The shooting suspect, later identified as Fulford, then got out of the truck and ran away, the affidavit says.

Police reviewed Walmart's surveillance video of the parking lot and released images of the shooting suspect.

Multiple tipsters connected Fulford to the incident and to the surveillance images, the affidavit states.

An arraignment on the charges against Fulford was scheduled for Wednesday.